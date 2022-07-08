The City of Spring Hill has unanimously voted in favor of establishing a Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
An ordinance introduced by Alderman Matt Fitterer creates a new board whose seats have yet to be filled but will be filled by appointment. The ordinance updated the municipal code to include the board to come. Appointments will be made by the mayor for the new ad-hoc board, which is a body that meets as needed as opposed to meeting on a regular schedule. Mayoral appointments could be overturned by the Board of Mayor and Alderman via two-thirds majority vote should it ever be deemed necessary to do so.
The board is expected to field issues dealing with prospective appeals of a building official’s decisions and enforcement of regulations from the international building code, international plumbing code, international mechanical code, international gas code, international residential code, international energy conservation code, international swimming pool and spa code, international existing building code and international property maintenance code.
“We have two cases waiting for it,” said Pam Caskie, city administrator, “so we need to get moving.”
City staff are now seeking qualified candidates to serve on the board. They aim to fill five seats. Three members in attendance constitutes a quorum for a board of five. Those appointed are expected to keep their seats for five years. Ideal candidates include architects, professional contractors and engineers.
Legally, the board use a majority vote to ratify, change or overturn any appeal it hears. The board is also able to rule that requirements it deems necessary for considerations like safety be added to the compliance standards for a project. Written applications brought before the future board of appointees will incur fees to have those issues heard by said board.
Last year, Spring Hill was among the top 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities in 2021 according to the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. As rampant development continues, city officials are focused on seeing the commercial segment of construction grow faster so as not to be outpaced by residential development.
