With the new interchange at I-65 and Buckner Lane ready to begin construction this September, and with Buckner Lane being widened to five lanes all the way from Duplex Road to Buckner Road, city leaders have decided to hold two community meetings tonight at the Northfield Workforce Development Center.
The first meeting begins at 6 p.m., and the second at 7 p.m.
The Northfield Workforce Development Center is located at 5000 Northfield Lane, Spring Hill, TN 37174. The meeting will be held in room 400, with electronic message boards being placed near building entrances to direct attendees.
“Each public meeting session will include a brief presentation of the initial conceptual alignment and cross-section including sidewalks and multi-use trails for project,” reads a city press release. “Representatives from the City’s consultant, Kimley-Horn, and City officials will be available following each presentation to address questions and receive initial input from the public.”
After the city was awarded a $25 million grant for the project in December of 2018, discussions were immediately put into place between city officials and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Spring Hill was the only city in the state to be awarded the grant that year, and was also only one of 12 cities in the nation to receive the full amount of $25 million.
The project is split into five phases; environmental clearance, preliminary engineering, right-of-way design, utility coordination, and lastly, construction. Volkert Inc., a private engineering and environmental consulting firm, was chosen to perform the first two phases of development for approximately $1.4 million. The process is estimated to take around 18 months, and is still ongoing.
In partnering with TDOT on the project, the city anticipates the next two phases, right-of-way design and utility coordination, to be able to be completed before the deadline of September 20, 2020. After that, the construction phases will finally begin.
