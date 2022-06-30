Spring Hill intends to hold an annual event for which a resolution is expected to be presented before BOMA to close down Fischer Park briefly in late September.
The Parks and Recreation Department has presented to the City of Spring Hill an idea for a new, annual event self-explanatorily called Campin’ in the Park. The inaugural event would bring residents out to camp at Fischer Park overnight from Saturday, Sept. 24 to the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25.
The city has partnered with United Sportsmen’s Alliance and other unnamed sponsors to provide educational outdoor activities for those in attendance. City staff and volunteers are expected to provide assistance with providing information, managing the parking process, supervising activities and removing trash.
The event will also be manned by emergency services personnel from the Spring Hill Fire Dept., Spring Hill Police Dept. and emergency medical service. One of the city’s fire stations sits directly across the street from the park.
Fischer Park will be closed down entirely for the event according to Parks and Rec Director Kayce Williams, who said this was advised as a safety precaution after consultation with the events planning staff.
According to David Curncock, recreation program manager at Parks and Rec, “The idea is to get kids and families back outside to experience nature and away from their electronics. This gives families who have never been camping an opportunity to try it safely in the comfort of our parks.”
Families would be permitted to arrive as early as 9 a.m. Saturday to begin setting up their campsites and engaging in activities amongst each other, and the event would officially conclude at 8 a.m. the next morning.
The department has already reserved all three athletic fields for the weekend of the event so that as many as an estimated 120 family campsites can set up camp and participate for a maximum of about 400 people.
Participants will be required to sign up during a registration period lasting from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the morning of the event. Family will be expected to bring their own food, but food trucks will also be onsite that afternoon, albeit not for free. There will be safety seminars and camping tutorials hosted as well.
