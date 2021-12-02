Spring Hill residents are invited to join city officials Friday for the city's annual "Light up the Night" holiday season event, which will officially kickoff the holiday season on one of Spring Hill's busiest thoroughfares.
Presented by the city, Spring Hill Fresh and the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill & Thompson's Station, the event will commence 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the entrance to Spring Hill Elementary School, at the intersection of Main Street and Kedron Road.
During the event, city officials will count down to a Christmas tree lighting, while also lighting up a large portion of Main Street with lights and decorations.
"The Spring Hill Light up the Night event will officially ring in the holiday season for residents by brightening our cityscape along Main Street with Christmas décor and lights," reads a release from Spring Hill Fresh. "You are invited to join [us] at the entrance to the Spring Hill Elementary school as we light up the city’s newest addition to holiday lights and kick off Christmas cheer!"
The event is free to attend. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures Friday are expected to reach a high of 74 degrees, dropping to a low of 49 later in the night. Clear skies are forecast for the duration of the day.
