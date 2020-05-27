Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham announced on Tuesday that the city would allow for league and team practices to resume at city parks for non-contact sports.
The decision was made in accordance with Executive Order 38, a decree made by Gov. Bill Lee Friday that, among other things, allowed for Tennesseans to resume non-contact sports at public spaces.
Executive Order 38 does note that further details on youth sporting events and summer youth camps will be forthcoming, with Spring Hill continuing to prohibit games and tournaments until more information is released.
“Even with this relaxation of restrictions, other social distancing guidelines previously set forth by the state of Tennessee and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) remain in effect,” reads a statement by Graham.
“Do not allow participants or spectators to gather unnecessarily. Regularly sanitize all equipment. Avoid the sharing of equipment, and minimize contact between players. Each league must have their own plan regarding how to re-engage, keeping player and spectator safety is a priority.”
As defined in the governor’s executive order, non-contact sports mean “sports that can be conducted while substantially maintaining appropriate social distancing,” and include activities such as baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, disc golf, tennis, cycling, swimming and running events.
“While I understand everyone’s excitement and eagerness to get back into organized play, all scheduling of the fields and courts remains as it was per each league’s use agreement,” reads Graham’s statement.
“Do not ‘take over’ any areas that are not yours. League directors, please make this very clear to your coaches. Everyone deserves an opportunity to play, including the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.