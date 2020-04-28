While Spring Hill Planning Commission meetings have been notably light on new submissions during the past few weeks, one project reviewed by commissioners Monday night could prove to be among the more ambitious seen this year.
Dubbed “Spring Hill Towne Crossing,” the newly proposed mixed-use development project would feature more than 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and/or office space, a 30,500 square foot grocery store, a 120-room hotel, more than 300 multifamily units and a convenience store and gas station - all spread across a 50-acre site on the southeast corner of Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road.
The project was proposed by the engineering firm Kimley-Horn, whose representative Josh Rowland spoke to Spring Hill planning commissioners Monday during a virtual Planning Commission meeting.
“I’m excited to talk about this project because the developer that I represent, and many of the local commercial, hotel and multi-family developers in this area are very excited about this project,” Rowland said. “We’re bringing forward tonight a true mixed-use development that I think embodies the live, work and play aspect we talk about a lot, but don’t always see in projects.”
Despite the large amount of proposed commercial space, approximately 30 percent of the project is proposed to be open space, providing for “urban and neighborhood parks open to the public with fountains, playgrounds, a dog park, 10 [foot] concrete multi-use trail, and soft surface open space trails,” according to the project documents submitted to the city.
“Many of the various uses here really benefit from each other,” Rowland said. “When you can bring shopping, restaurants, lodging and housing all together, it thrives as a mixed-use development. We’re trying to create a special place here that has a true, urban park setting.”
The project, if ultimately approved, may have a build-out period through mid-2023. As Monday night’s meeting was a non-voting meeting, the Spring Hill Planning Commission will cast their votes as to whether to approve the project’s concept plan on Monday, May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.