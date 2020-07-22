The Spring Hill Tractor Supply off of Main Street will be offering farm fresh eggs, bee traps, Amish baked goods and more this Saturday during a Farm Stand this weekend.
The market will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and will feature dozens of different farm fresh selections from a variety of local suppliers.
Hosted by Spring Haven Homestead, a Columbia-based agricultural business, additional items featured at the market include pies, jellies and jams, as well as fresh breads such as white, banana nut and strawberry nut bread.
While dubbed as the "Spring Hill Tractor Supply," the retail chain is actually located in Thompson's Station on its southern border, next to the Kroger on Main Street.
The Tractor Supply is located at 4709 Trader's Way, Thompson's Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.