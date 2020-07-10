The Spring Hill Tractor Supply off of Main Street will be offering farm fresh eggs, bee traps, Amish baked goods and more this Saturday during its Saturday Farm Stand.
The market will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and will feature dozens of different farm fresh selections from a variety of local suppliers.
Additionally, those who cannot make it Saturday are able to purchase some of the products featured at the market online by clicking here.
Hosted by Spring Haven Homestead, a Columbia-based agricultural business, additional items featured at the market include pies, jellies and jams, as well as fresh breads such as white, banana nut and strawberry nut bread.
"When you visit our farm stand, you will also experience a variety of food and craft items from small local growers and producers," writes Spring Haven Homestead. "We frequently change out what we offer to provide our customers an opportunity to sample products from vendors that might not be found at bigger farmers markets."
While dubbed by its owners as the "Spring Hill Tractor Supply," the retail chain is actually located just a few dozen feet outside of Spring Hill's borders in Thompson's Station, next to the Kroger.
The Tractor Supply is located at 4709 Trader's Way, Thompson's Station.
