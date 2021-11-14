The 5th annual Spring Hill Turkey Burn Half Marathon & 5k is scheduled to kick off later this month on Saturday, Nov. 27, with registration for all races now open.
Unlike the Grey Ghost 5k, the Spring Hill Turkey Burn featured in-person racing last year alongside virtual half marathon and 5k races, both of which have returned again for this year.
Registration for the half marathon race is $70, and $40 for the 5k. Registration for the virtual half marathon is $40, and $30 for the virtual 5k. A Fun Run for younger racers will also be held Nov. 27, with registration being $10 per person.
After registering, racers can pick up there race packets ahead of time on Friday, Nov. 26, at the Great White Express Car Wash between 12 and 4 p.m.
Great White Express Car Wash is located in Spring Hill at 1075 Crossings Circle.
Proceeds for the race go toward supporting the Tennessee Children's Home, which recently opened their new campus on Dr. Robertson Road.
"We are very excited to fill a community need and fundraise," reads a release from race organizers. "The course will be multi-surface, gravel, asphalt and cement. Come enjoy a beautiful run through the back hilly roads of Maury County and Spring Hill. The race will start and finish at the Spring Hill High School."
To register online, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.