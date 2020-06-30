On the eve of the next fiscal year Tuesday, Spring Hill city leaders adopted a $81 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year during a special-called meeting.
Per state law, city budgets are required to be adopted by June 30, lest the previous year’s budget be adopted instead.
Tuesday marked the fourth reading of the next fiscal year’s budget, with the second reading failing back on June 15 due to disagreements over staff cuts, which included outing the city’s planning director Steve Foote.
Last week on June 25, Alderman Dan Allen, who had originally proposed the cutting of the city planning director in favor of privatizing the position, offered a truce, suggesting city leaders postpone talks of privatizing the position until after the city passed its budget - a proposal that was met kindly by Mayor Rick Graham.
A significant portion of the budget was devoted to the city’s numerous capital projects at $21.2 million, which includes items like the Buckner Road widening project and the new I-65 interchange.
Police and Fire were budgeted for $6.5 and $6.9 million, respectively, and the Parks & Recreation Department was budgeted for $1.06 million.
In total, the city budgeted $81,170,815 in expenditures for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and is projecting revenues to the tune of $83,958,297.
“The budget is approved by 8-0 vote,” Mayor Graham proclaimed. “Congratulations board, staff, we just cannot thank everybody for bearing with us through this entire process [enough]. We are done, thank you Lord.”
To view the budget in its entirety, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.