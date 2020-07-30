Mike Herron, who acts as chairman for the local chapter of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union representing General Motors (GM), announced last week that he will not be seeking re-election next month after serving as chairman for 18 years.
Herron has been with GM since the Spring Hill plant's inception in 1990, and has acted in his role as UAW chairman since 2002.
"I've been at this plant since the very beginning, and I've been chairman for 18 years," Herron told the Home Page Thursday evening.
"It's been an honor to do so, it's been the love of my life, and I love everyone of these people, so it's definitely with some trepidation that I've chosen to go this path."
Herron played a significant role in helping the Spring Hill plant stay open throughout The Great Recession of 2008, and had also played a role in convincing GM to make thousands of temporary employees permanent earlier this year.
"While I'm retiring from General Motors and the UAW, I'm not abandoning the people, they know I'll be a phone call away if they need me," Herron said. "I just have some aspirations and some things I'd like to do."
Herron said that he had a few life aspirations he wanted to pursue, including writing a book - an idea he said he's had for "a long time" - as well as pursing real estate, personal finance and retirement planning.
"This plant is successful because of its people, and I've been truly honored to have been their leader in the position of chairman for the last 18 years. It's truly been the honor of my life."
