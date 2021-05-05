The Spring Hill chapter of the United Auto Workers union will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event this Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway.
No appointments are required, with vaccines being given to anyone 16 and older on a first come, first served basis.
While COVID-19 vaccines are virtually free to all Americans, insured or not, UAW members hope the convenience of the event will encourage more Spring Hillians to get vaccinated against the virus.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the event.
As of May 5, more than 148 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 107 million having been fully vaccinated. As more and more Americans become immune to the virus, cases have dropped significantly, with new cases falling last week for the third week in a row to 347,000, the lowest such figure since last October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.