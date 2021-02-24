The city of Spring Hill is asking residents to report potholes within the city after launching a new pothole reporting mechanism online.
The online submission form allows for city officials to recruit the help of the city's more than 40,000 residents in identifying potholes throughout the city, which includes 172 total miles of roadways within the city. The form asks participants to describe both the location of the pothole as well as a brief description with additional information.
To report a pothole on state roads inside the city limits such as U.S. 31 or I-65, click here to use the Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance request form. To report all other potholes within city limits, use Spring Hill's new pothole reporting page by clicking here.
For further inquiries, contact the Spring Hill Public Works Department via phone at (931)486-1265, ext. 479.
