Spring Hill Vet Clinic, a veterinary clinic that sits just off of Main Street and Duplex Road on Locke Avenue, announced late Tuesday night that the business would be closing its doors indefinitely “due to extensive storm damage” after Sunday night’s storm swept through the city.
According to a social media post, the roof of the clinic was destroyed during the storm, as well as the computers due to water damage.
“We will try to contact clients to cancel appointments but at this time we are unsure if we can retrieve any information from water damaged computers,” reads the post. “Thankfully, no animals were in the clinic.”
Veterinarian and general practitioner Kim Ponyor, who leads the Spring Hill Vet Clinic, was offered to continue her practice at the Veterinary Wellness Clinic of Spring Hill on Port Royal Road, according to the clinic’s staff.
Ponyor’s husband, Chris Ponyor, was busy Monday morning clearing debris from the site, and told the Home Page he had first become aware of the damage Sunday night after driving by on the way to grab dinner.
