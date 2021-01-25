Spring Hill Vice Mayor Amy Wurth, who has served as a city alderman since 2009, announced last week that she won't be seeking re-election during the upcoming city election in April.
"I am so proud of the work we have done over the past 12 years creating a strong sustainable city budget, built major thoroughfares, focused on smart planning through new zoning regulations, enhanced our waste water treatment plant, grew our fire and police departments to meet growth just to name a few high level accomplishments," Wurth wrote in a statement.
"I am hopeful a new set of leaders will be elected to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that will continue to bring conservative values to our great city. Thank you Spring Hill for your trust in my abilities to serve and I look forward to finishing the next three months in a positive, thoughtful, voice of reason manner as you elected me to do!"
Wurth was appointed as vice mayor in May of 2019 following the departure of former Vice Mayor Bruce Hull. Wurth will continue to serve out her term until the next city election on April 8, 2021.
"This is not goodbye, but a new chapter/season and who knows what the future will bring," Wurth's statement read. "Thank you Spring Hill!"
