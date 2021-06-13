A Spring Hill woman pleaded guilty to five counts of identity theft in a Williamson County courtroom on Friday and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation.
46-year-old Angel Mary Keefer pleaded guilty to the identity theft charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that also saw charges of criminal simulation, theft of services $1,000 or less, theft of services $1,000-$2,500, and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card up to $1,000 dropped.
Keefer was sentenced to four years in prison which was suspended to four years of supervised probation as part of that deal. That deal will also allow Keefer to travel between Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio for work.
Prosecutors presented facts of the case, which showed that between March and April 2020, Keefer, along with a co-defendant named John Bradford, used credit card information obtained from several people to reserve hotel rooms in Williamson County.
Keefer admitted to knowing that the credit card numbers were illegally obtained, and according to the prosecution, she contacted Bradford to get those account numbers to make the reservations.
The details of Bradford’s case and his charges were not immediately available.
