As Middle Tennessee continues to see an unprecedented number of calls to first responders due in large part to weather-related vehicle accidents, Waste Management has announced that they will not be picking up trash in Spring Hill on Tuesday.
"We have made the decision, based on the weather predicted for tonight and colder temps, to remain closed on Tuesday," reads a statement from Waste Management. "We will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the week and develop a recovery schedule for the missed days."
Different Spring Hill subdivisions have different trash pickup days, with at least 100 subdivisions having their trash pickup day land on Tuesday.
Waste Management has acted as Spring Hill's sole trash collections service since 1999.
