While the day to day school operations in Williamson County may not resemble those in years past, one factor that has remained constant is the need for school supplies.
It’s that constant need for supplies that led the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, known as the Spring Station Woman's Club, to visit elementary and middle schools throughout Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station to deliver school supplies this week.
Using supplies collected during a community-wide drive over the summer, the donations allowed for members of the Spring Station Woman’s Club to deliver school supplies by the boxload.
“We were thrilled with the amount of school supplies collected during the summer, thanks to the generosity of members of our local community,” said Spring Station Woman’s Club member Bonni Lamey.
“Staff and teachers at the schools can distribute the supplies to students, at their discretion, as needs are identified. This project falls under our Education and Libraries Community Service Program.”
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
