In honor of the birthday of the acclaimed children's author Theodor Seuss Geisel - better known by his pen name of Dr. Seuss - the Spring Station Woman's Club of Spring Hill has donated a custom-made Dr. Seuss chair to the Spring Hill Public Library.
A chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), the Spring Station Woman's Club issued a challenge to all Tennessee chapters of the GFWC to create a Dr. Seuss chair for their local community. The Spring Hill chapter happily obliged.
"GFWC has a long history of involvement with libraries and education,” said Deborah Sarason, club committee leader for this project. “Of course our club rose to the challenge for such a great purpose and we hope that many children will enjoy the chair for years to come!”
The donation comes in the wake of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the organization that manages Dr. Seuss's publications, announcing that they will be halting production on six books, with a release from the company stating that the select books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."
Nevertheless, Dr. Seuss books have achieved worldwide success spanning over multiple decades, and had sold more than 600 million copies by the time of his death in 1991.
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
