As teachers continue to navigate the difficulties in managing classes in the during the pandemic, the Spring Station Woman's Club has decided to launch a cleaning supply drive for Spring Hill and Thompson's Station schools.
The drive aims to help equip local teachers with the cleaning supplies they need without having to dip into their own pockets, and will last until Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“We value our teachers, and recognize that the past year has been very difficult for them,” said club Vice President Tina Majors.
“A friend came to me and shared that there’s a huge need for these items; so our club decided to make a difference. We hope that when families are buying for their own home, if able, that they pick up one or more of these items and drop them at our collection sites.”
Items needed for the drive include disposable masks, gloves, Clorox and Lysol wipes, Wet Ones, hand sanitizer, cleaning spray and paper towels.
There are two drop off sites for those interested in participating; Edward Jones, 2548 Nashville Highway, Suite A, and Re/Max Fine Homes, 4816 Main Street, Suite H. Items may be dropped off Monday - Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Spring Station Woman's Club is the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC). GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
