Known as the Spring Station Woman's Club, the Spring Hill Chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs launched its annual school supply drive this week to help equip students in need with adequate supplies for the upcoming school year.
Many students in Tennessee will go into the upcoming 2021-2022 school year without adequate school supplies or food, with the Volunteer State ranking as being the 41st most impoverished state in the country.
Almost 25 percent of all children 6 to 11 in Tennessee are living in poverty, though the threshold for what is considered by the federal government to be under the poverty line has been called into question for years, making the true figure likely much greater. Currently, a family of four is only considered to be living in poverty if making a collective income of $26,500 a year or less.
Running through Aug. 20, the school supply drive will see the Spring Station Woman's Club collect donations of paper, pencils, notebooks, and any other school supply items and donate them to children in need in Spring Hill and its surrounding areas.
“Our club members recognize that this economy continues to be tough for many of our local families and want to assist with this specific need,” said Deborah Sarason, Chair of the Education Community Service Program for the Spring Station Woman’s Club.
Those interested in supporting the drive may drop off school supplies at the following locations in Spring Hill:
Country Living Newbie Custom Décor
- 5322 West Main Street
- Open Wednesday - Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
First Watch
- 4937 Main Street
- Open all week from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Spring Hill Eyecare
- 5238 Main Street
- Open Monday-Tuesday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
The UPS Store
- 5016 Spedale Court
- Open Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
