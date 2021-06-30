Beyond supplying hundreds of families a month with food assistance, The Well Outreach food pantry also supplies those in need with hygiene kits when supplies allow it — hygiene kits being simple collections of things like soap and toothpaste.
In an effort to help support The Well's mission to serve those in need, the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) — known as the Spring Station Woman's Club — has launched an effort to provide 300 hygiene kits to The Well throughout the summer.
The commitment began earlier this week after club members donated 55 kits to The Well. Now, the woman's club is asking for the community's support.
Home-made hygiene kits are requested to include full-size shampoo and conditioner, a bar of soap, a scrubbie, and a tubve of toothpaste. Items should also be contained in a gallon sized Ziploc bag.
Residents who would like to support the Spring Station Woman's Club goal of supply 300 kits to The Well are asked to drop off their kits to either A Woman's Touch Boutique at 5326 Main Street, or Re/Max Fine Homes at 4816 Main Street.
Drop off hours at A Woman's Touch Boutique are Thursdays and Fridays from 12 - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Drop off hours at Re/Max Fine Homes are Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
