The Spring Station Woman's Club announced on Wednesday the launch of their annual Youth Poetry and Short Story Writing Contest for students K-12 in Spring Hill and Thompson's Station Schools.
The Spring Station Woman's Club is the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), a nationwide organization.
Prizes and certificates will be awarded to those who come in first, second and third place across four different grade level categories, with winners also being forwarded to a state-level writing contest.
“I am thrilled to coordinate this contest for our community,” said Mary Johnson, Spring Station Club Member. “Last year we had both district as well as state winners! It is an excellent opportunity for our local children to exhibit their writing talent.”
Contestants must submit their work by Friday, Dec. 4. Work can be submitted via email to [email protected], or by mail to P.O. Box 804, Spring Hill, TN 37174. All submissions must also include a filled out waiver, which can be found below.
Guidelines and requirements for submissions can be found by clicking here.
The winners of the competition will be announced over Zoom in January.
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.