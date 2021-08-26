The devastating floods last weekend that killed at least 18 people and destroyed more than 270 homes has also heavily damaged one Middle Tennessee elementary school.
Known as Waverly Elementary School, the schools entire inventory of books was lost in the devastating floods. This week, the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) has launched an effort to help replace those books.
Known as the Spring Station Woman's Club, the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC is calling on the Spring Hill community to donate hardback or library bound books to its organization for helping the heavily damaged school. The organization is also asking local businesses to consider acting as a drop-off site for the donations.
The Spring Station Woman's Club asks interested businesses or individuals to contact their organization via email at [email protected].
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
