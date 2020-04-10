The Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), known as the Spring Station Woman's Club, is inviting residents to partake in a community chalk art contest - one that can be done at home.
"Kids are at home, as are most parents," reads a release from the Spring Station Woman's Club. "Boredom is setting in. Need a diversion? Kids from Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station are encouraged to put their creative hats on and enter a brand new community contest—one that can be done at home, in their driveway or on their own sidewalk."
The contest asks kids to create their own "chalk masterpiece," snap a photo of their creation and then post the picture to the GFWC Spring Station Woman's Club Facebook page. Posts should include the name of the artist, age group, as well as the hashtage #GFWCSSchalkart.
The deadline for entries is April 30, with winners being notified after May 7.
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010.
