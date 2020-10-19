At the age of two, Spring Hill native Megan DeJarnett was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a neuromuscular condition that led to her use of a wheelchair.
While the condition presents its fair share of challenges, DeJarnett has not let it stop her from achieving her life's goals; an accomplished public speaker and children's book author, DeJarnett has two children with her husband Jake and was crowned the 2020 Ms. Wheelchair Tennessee in September of 2019.
Her latest publication, "No Such Thing As Normal," is a children's book aimed at speaking "to the curiosities and difficult questions that arise in a world full of diversity."
This month, the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), known as the Spring Station Woman's Club, donated copies of DeJarnett's latest book to all nine elementary schools in Spring Hill and Thompson's Station in a move to help educate local students on topics of inclusion and acceptance.
"As a GFWC club, we are continuously looking for ways to improve our community, advocate for children, and educate where possible," said Club President Barb Pisano.
Students at any elementary school in Spring Hill and Thompson's Station will be able to read "No Such Thing As Normal" for themselves by visiting their school's library.
