The Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) - known as the Spring Station Woman's Club - saw Grecian Family Restaurant throw a fundraiser this month on their behalf, donating a portion of all proceeds towards the woman's organization.
Owned and operated by Frank and Sasa Georgalos, Grecian holds regular fundraisers throughout the year, with its most recent being towards helping a Spring Hill man battling COVID-19 put a dent in his upcoming medical bills.
Little did the Georgalos' know, however, that the members of the Spring Station Woman's Club had already voted to donate the money raised on their behalf back to Grecian as a means to help with their upcoming free Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.
“Each year, Frank and Sasa give back to the Spring Hill area community by providing a free Thanksgiving Day meal to those who have to work, or are alone, or just because," said Bonni Lamey, club member of the Spring Station Woman’s Club. “They give and give to our community and beyond, and we wanted to help support their efforts.”
Grecian will hold its free Thanksgiving meal event Thursday from 12-3 p.m., with volunteers and donations still in need. To sign up to volunteer, click here, or to donate food, click here.
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
