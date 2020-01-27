Proposed to be constructed at 5081 Port Royal Road just south of Duplex Road, South Pointe Square is a 48,100-square-foot commercial development and mixed-use project that was reviewed by the Spring Hill Planning Commission Monday night.
The project would see 10 three-story buildings constructed just south of the intersection of Port Royal Road and Commonwealth Drive. The first floor of the four largest buildings, fronting along Port Royal Road, would be dedicated to commercial businesses. The two top floors of those four buildings, along with all three floors of the remaining six buildings, would be condominiums - 174 units to be exact.
Commissioners were mostly agreeable to the proposal, with only Commissioner Vincent Fuqua raising a slight concern over the proximity of some parking spaces to the proposed project’s entrance. Despite the general consensus, the project was left off of the next Planning Commission meeting’s consent agenda, meaning the item likely receive further discussion when voted on next month.
Included in the proposed project are a clubhouse, pool and two recreation areas - further details on which will be provided prior to the project’s revision deadline of Feb. 3. Also included in the proposal are 707 parking spaces, sidewalks along Commonwealth Drive and Port Royal Road, as well as a ten foot-wide multi-use trail.
The next Planning Commission voting meeting will be held on Monday, February 10 at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.