Summit High School will soon see an address change after city leaders voted unanimously last week to rename the street from Twin Lakes Drive to Austin's Way, memorializing Summit graduate Austin Corbett.
Corbett tragically died from COVID-19 in October at the age of 24.
Corbett was known by the Spring Hill community as not only being, in the words of Summit football coach Brian Burnham, "the best kind of kid you could ask for," but for his absolute love for his school. Attending extra curricular events at the school well beyond his graduation, Corbett was loved by his peers and fellow Summit graduates, students and faculty.
It was in October, however, that both Corbett and his mother Maude Dixon succumbed to complication from COVID-19.
Calling Corbett's passing at the time "such a big blow to our sports community and Summit family," Burnham said the Summit graduate was loved by all.
The impact Corbett had on the Spring Hill community soon birthed efforts to memorialize his legacy, with his father - Bill Corbett - and supporters petitioning the city to renamed the street Summit High School sits on in Corbett's memory.
City leaders immediately voiced their support for the initiative and got to work.
Given that the request would alter the address of a Williamson County school, the Williamson County School Board would need to approve the request. The board did so unanimously, with Superintendent Jason Golden writing the following in a letter to Spring Hill:
"Austin was beloved at Summit High School," the letter read. "Even after he graduated from the school’s transition program at age 22, he continued to be active at Summit, attending many extra curricular events the past few years. He was well-known and loved at Summit."
Before Spring Hill leaders cast their vote on the street renaming, Mayor Jim Hagaman championed the efforts of multiple groups and individuals for their dedication in honoring the Summit graduate's memory.
"This is one of those things where a lot of things have to go in mind; besides the board and staff getting involved, friends of Austin had to get involved," Hagaman said. "So thank you."
