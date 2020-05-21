In celebration of Summit High School’s class of 2020, a parade honoring the students and celebrating their graduation will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The parade will begin at Summit High School, 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, with seniors meeting at the school at 1:30 p.m. to line up in preparation. The route is approximately four miles, and will begin by heading south down Buckner Lane, and ultimately conclude near Spring Station Middle School.
View below for the first portion of the parade route in its entirety.
Parking is available at the Church of Nativity at 2793 Buckner Lane or at Spring Station Middle School at 1000 Spring Station Drive. Among the opportunities for onlookers to get a good view of the parade include the section of Duplex Road between Chapman’s Crossing and Buckner Lane.
