22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper’s office announced the arrest of an Iowa man for the 1991 cold case murder of a Virginia woman who was found dead in Spring Hill, Tenn.
The man was also tied to at least two other murders in Wyoming in 1992.
According to the news release, 59-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin, a former truck driver and resident of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested on Wednesday morning at his Waterloo home by Tennessee District Attorney Criminal Investigators Tommy Goetz and Jeff Dunn. They were assisted by agents from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, as well as agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Baldwin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the March 10, 1991, death of 33-year-old Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall, of Topping, Va., and her unborn child.
McCall was found dead in the woodline approximately 100 feet from Saturn Parkway at the off ramp for Port Royal Road in Spring Hill at 12:30 p.m.
The victim, whose identity was unknown at the time and later identified through fingerprints, had torn clothing, undergarments and obvious injuries to her neck and face.
An autopsy later revealed that McCall had been strangled, and was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, which also resulted in the death of her unborn child.
The DA said that other evidence and witness statements collected by the Spring Hill Police Department in 1991 indicated that McCall may have been traveling with a semi truck driver at the time of her death.
McCall’s murder went cold but, according to the news release, the case was reopened in April of 2019 when SPD contacted the DA investigators. This led to Baldwin’s arrest after a DNA sample was collected by Iowa investigators and allegedly tied him to McCall’s murder.
Baldwin emerged as a suspect after Tennessee investigators submitted recovered evidence from 1991, identified as a sperm sample from McCall's pantyhose, as reported by the Associated Press, to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for DNA analysis which resulted in the the development of a full DNA profile of a while male.
That profile was then submitted to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System where law enforcement said that the same DNA sample and newly obtained sample from Baldwin tied him to two unsolved Wyoming murders in March and April of 1992 that share similarities to the murder of McCall.
Baldwin is being held in the Black Hawk County jail in Iowa and will be extradited to Tennessee to face the two charges of first degree murder charges before he is arraigned in a Wyoming court for his other two murder charges.
“I would like to thank the Spring Hill Police Department for never forgetting about Rose McCall, and all of the investigators and agencies that have assisted in bringing this serial killer to justice,” General Cooper said in the news release. “I am also very happy to be able to give Rose McCall’s mother a chance to see justice for her daughter’s and granddaughter’s murders. As she put it in a recent phone call, ‘At least I have a grave to visit, some Mom’s don’t even have that.’ Now, thankfully, she has more than a grave to visit.”
WYOMING MURDERS
Baldwin is accused of killing an unidentified woman referred to in the press at the time as “Bitter Creek Betty,” who according to reporting by the Casper Star Tribune, was found by a trucker in a snowy embankment at the Bitter Creek truck turnout on Interstate 80 in southwestern Wyoming on March 1, 1992.
It was revealed in an autopsy that the woman, who has still not been identified, was strangled before being killed by a puncture wound in the face consistent with a wound made from an ice pick.
The Tribune reports that police found snow packed under her body, which authorities have said could have been left on the side of the highway for months before it was discovered.
According to the Associated Press, in April of 1992 the partially mummified body of a pregnant woman was found in a ditch by Wyoming Department of Transportation workers off of Interstate 90, near Sheridan in northern Wyoming.
No cause of death was determined for the still unidentified woman who was named in the press a the time as the “I-90 Jane Doe,” but law enforcement said that the woman had an injury consistent with suffering a blow to the head.
The AP also reports that Baldwin allegedly raped a 21-year-old female hitchhiker at gunpoint in Wheeler County, Texas, in 1991.
The AP reports that Baldwin allegedly admitted to the assault but was released pending grand jury proceedings, and no court record exist to show if he was charged in the incident.
Baldwin may also be connected to a 1992 homicide in Iowa in which his ex-wife told police that Baldwin once bragged about “killing a girl out west by strangulation and throwing her out of his truck," according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.
In addition the AP reports that Baldwin lived near or traveled near the site of several other unsolved murders, and in 1997, Secret Service agents raided Baldwin’s apartment in Springfield, Mo., where he was charged and sentenced to 18 months in prison for printing counterfeit money.
All this, the AP reports took place before a fire destroyed a Nashua, Iowa, building where Baldwin operated a candle business. The cause of the fire was never determined. It damaged two adjacent buildings, one of which housed the town’s newspaper.
No date has been set for Baldwin's arraignment in a Tennessee court, and the news release said that the investigations tied to Baldwin's arrest were aided by involvement from the aforementioned local state and federal agencies as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the US Secret Service.
