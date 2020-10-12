The Tennessee Highway Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle from Spring Hill in Bedford County on Sunday after police believe that it was taken by two runaway juveniles who fled the Tennessee Children's Home on Saturday afternoon.
According to an SHPD news release, officers began assisting in the search for the two unidentified juveniles at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday after they fled on foot and eluded officers. Police later responded to the RaceTrac gas station at 1060 Crossings Boulevard after a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the gas station.
THP troopers found the vehicle unoccupied in Bedford County, and now police said that surveillance footage from the gas station shows two people matching the descriptions of the runaway juveniles, who have not been located, taking the vehicle.
This is not the first time that police have helped to look for runaway juveniles from the Tennessee Children's Home, when on Sept. 22, it reported in a Facebook post that it was searching for two teens in nearby subdivisions.
