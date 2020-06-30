The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has requested permission from the city of Spring Hill to use the Northfield Building as a temporary storage space for a “very large shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves and gowns."
The request was made public during a special-called meeting Tuesday of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, with Assistant City Administrator Chuck Downham detailing the request to city leaders.
According to Downham, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency had reached out to Spring Hill officials on behalf of TEMA, who were looking for a centralized location in Middle Tennessee to store PPE.
Downham said the amount of PPE could be up to 20 tractor loads, and that the storage would only be temporary.
Crescendo Entertainment, the company that had proposed to purchase the Northfield Building from the city for $9.2 million back in February, was agreeable to TEMA’s request according to Downham, but requested that the temporary storage of PPE be limited to 90 days - a request, Downham said, city staff seemed agreeable to.
Downham also said that city staff had proposed not charging FEMA for the service given the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I appreciate the board moving that direction,” said Mayor Rick Graham, referring to the board’s support of the request. “I think it’s very good - especially in these times we’re in - to be helping any kind of emergency situations like this.”
