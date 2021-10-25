A Texas Roadhouse may soon be coming to The Crossings in Spring Hill, at least according to the city's latest Planning Commission meeting.
On Monday during the Planning Commission's monthly nonvoting meeting, one of the items reviewed was a request from Anderson, Delk, Epps & Associates. In that request, the applicant requests a modification to a particular property in The Crossings shopping district, 1065 Crossings Circle.
While the applicant had only requested the removal of a 20-foot-wide public access easement, also included in the request was a rough conceptual site plan for a Texas Roadhouse, the well-known steakhouse chain.
Additional details on the proposal are light, though included in the request are 162 parking spots and five quick charging electric vehicle parking spots.
Texas Roadhouse has more than 650 locations across 49 states, as well as 29 international locations across ten countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.