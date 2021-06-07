The Bridge Church in Spring Hill is hoping to celebrate Independence Day early next month with a "Food Trucks & Fireworks" celebration, a community event that is planned to accommodate up to 3,000 people.
Lead Pastor at The Bridge Church Craig McKown filed a special event application with the city back on March 31, with city leaders set to review the request during Monday night's non-voting meeting.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2, at The Bridge Church, 3005 Parkfield Loop S in Spring Hill.
The event will feature more than 20 local food trucks, a variety of bounce houses for younger residents, activity and game booths including face-painting and cornhole, and prize giveaways. At dusk, Pyro Shows Inc. will put on a 15-minute fireworks show that the church claims to be "the biggest show in Spring Hill and Columbia."
Free parking to the event will be available beginning at 4:45 p.m. A shuttle will also help deliver attendees to The Bridge Church every 15 minutes from The Church at Station Hill, located at 8083 Station Hill Drive.
Volunteers are also needed for the event. To sign up to volunteer or for more information, click here.
