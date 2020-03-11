With many tornado victims still struggling after last week's devastation, The Landing in Spring Hill will be holding a fundraiser all day Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. selling food, beer and deserts with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward relief efforts.
Hearty Hog, a veteran owned food truck based out of Spring Hill, will be supply barbecue offerings such as pulled pork sandwiches and hotdogs, ribs and sides. Asgard Brewery will be serving a selection of beers, with both organizations pledging 100 percent of the proceeds towards relief efforts.
Staff from Hearty Hog, Asgard Brewery and Columbia Culinary Arts Center had initially procured a large amount of food to help feed first responders last week and had planned to continue the efforts on Monday. However, due to an overwhelming response from volunteers, the group was told their services may not be needed.
Not wanting all the previously allocated food to go to waste, the three organizations got together and planed a "last minute change of plans" with the fundraiser at The Landing, named "Operation Plan B."
Offerings include a pulled pork sandwich with two sides for $10, a pound of pulled pork, four buns and four sides for $20 among many others.
The Landing at Spring Hill is located at 5159 Main Street, with the fundraiser operating today from 3-8 p.m.
