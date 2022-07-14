Watercolor paintings of dogwood tree blossoms are being delivered to Morning Pointe Senior Living centers across the southeast, including the Spring Hill location, to celebrate 25 years of service to seniors.
The painting will hang in The Lantern at Morning Pointe’s Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence at Morning Pointe Spring Hill.
Morning Pointe commissioned regional artist Alan Shuptrine to paint dogwood tree blossoms shortly after rebuilding two of its Chattanooga buildings devastated in the Easter 2020 tornado. Dogwood tree blooms, which come out around Easter each year, symbolize rebirth, resurrection and resilience.
“While this special dogwood tree watercolor initially represented the rebirth of the two Chattanooga area communities following the tornado, we felt that it was very much symbolic of the work of Morning Pointe over the last 25 years of serving seniors,” Greg Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living, said in a press release. “It is a true reflection of Morning Pointe associates, residents and families.”
A release says Shuptrine is "a nationally renowned artist and master craftsman with a long history of painting southern regional art." The piece, titled “Renewal,” is the largest watercolor painting by Shuptrine of the dogwood. Measuring almost 4 feet by 4 feet, the painting is a composition of dogwood blossoms, flowering across the canvas.
The original painting is located in Morning Pointe’s corporate office in Ooltewah, Tennessee, with special renditions hand-painted and signed by Shuptrine being delivered to each of Morning Pointe’s buildings in the southeast.
“Morning Pointe facilities are renowned for serving our seniors through different stages of life with a journey based upon quality and compassion, and I am proud to have my artwork associated with their dedication,” Shuptrine said.
Founded in 1997 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living owns and operates 37 assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.