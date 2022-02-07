The Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill has expanded its JetPack Program, a school partnership program that helps supply at-risk-students with regular meals, to support roughly 900 students a week, a significant increase from 2021's average of 650 students a week.
The expansion comes by way of a partnership with Groove Life, a Spring Hill manufacturer of silicone rings that has supported with The Well in the past. Through the partnership, The Well will be supporting an additional five schools in Maury County, bringing the total number of local schools participating in the JetPack Program up to 26; 16 in Maury County, and 10 in Williamson.
Launched in 2020 as a means to help supplement meals for students who may have seen their schools close temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Well's JetPack Program provides students with food packs containing 10 meals and 10 snacks. The program initially served roughly 350 students a week.
Tennessee ranks as having the 10th highest number of students receiving subsidized meals in the country, with almost 21% of Tennessee students receiving free or reduced lunches, and 55% of Tennessee students eligible for such programs in 2019. The Well's JetPack program aims to target those students for assistance, particularly during a time when remote learning becomes more common.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
