In partnership with Maury County Schools, The Well Outreach food pantry will be offering free food packs to students in need on Friday, Jan. 29, at two Maury County schools; Mcdowell and J.R. Baker Elementary schools.
The food pack distributions are part of The Well's new Galilee Food Pack Program, a program aimed at supporting students in need after the ongoing pandemic has seen many students transition to remote learning.
Tennessee had more than 987,000 students receiving free or reduced lunches in 2019. With almost 21 percent of Tennessee students receiving free or reduced lunches, and 55 percent of Tennessee students eligible for such programs, the Volunteer State ranks as having the 10th highest number of students receiving subsidized meals in the nation.
Food pack distributions will be held at Mcdowell Elementary — 714 W 7th St. — from 10 - 11:30 a.m., near the rear entrance of the school, and at J.R. Baker Elementary — 1301 Hampshire Pike — from 12 - 1:30 p.m., at the front of the school.
Food packs contain 10 meals and 10 snacks, with any student from any school being eligible for assistance.
