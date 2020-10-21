The Well Outreach food pantry will be holding a mobile food drive on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, and is inviting those in need and would-be volunteers to the regular event.
Volunteers are asked to wear masks and to arrive at the church by 8 a.m., with those in need being served at 9 a.m.
Pleasant Heights Baptist Church is located at 2712 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia.
Proof of residency or other supporting documents are never required at The Well’s mobile food pantries. Anyone in need is welcome, with volunteers for the food drive in great need. Those interested in volunteering can learn more by clicking here.
Like all of its mobile food pantries, The Well staff and volunteers will be handing out 20,000 pounds of food to those in need. In order to adhere to safety recommendations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those in need will be asked to stay in their vehicles, with volunteers delivering food directly to families’ trunks or back seats.
At the onset of the pandemic during the month of April, The Well saw an increase in demand by roughly 80%.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
