The Well Outreach food pantry is currently looking to fill 85 volunteer positions for an upcoming mobile food drive on Saturday, Aug. 7, and encourages individuals, families or groups to consider volunteering for the charitable event.
Scheduled for Saturday morning at Spring Hill High School, volunteers are asked to arrive at 7 a.m., with food being served to those in need from 8-10 a.m.
Like all of The Well's mobile food drives, Saturday's event will see volunteers unload 20,000 lbs. of food for those in need, who will line up in their vehicles as volunteers deliver the food directly to their trunks or back seats.
Volunteer positions available include cardboard recycling, greeters, parking lot assistants, food helpers, leaf blower help and more. To sign up to volunteer online, click here.
Proof of residency or other supporting documents are never required at The Well’s mobile food pantries. Anyone in need is welcome, with volunteers for the food drive in great need.
Spring Hill High School is located at 1 Raider Lane in Columbia.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.