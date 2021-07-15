The Well Outreach food pantry is currently seeking volunteers for a vegetable harvesting event on Saturday, with all harvested vegetables going to families in need in and around the Spring Hill area.
A partnership between The Well, Redemption City Church and Cul2vate, the harvesting event will be held Saturday at the church's farm in Franklin, 4095 Clovercroft Road. Shifts available to volunteer for are 8-10 a.m., and 10 a.m. to noon.
The partnership is part of Redemption City Church's Hope for the Hungry initiative, which aims to feed "the hungry physically and spiritually in Tennessee until there is no more hunger." The initiative regularly sees volunteers harvesting and delivering vegetables to food pantries and those in need.
Cul2vate, a nonprofit organization partnered with the church, shares a similar mission in helping feed those in need, while also helping those "in need of a second chance" with job training, life skills and employment searching.
"Want to make a difference in the lives of others?" reads a social media post from The Well. "Redemption City Church and Cul2vate will be harvesting vegetables to bring to The Well for our Guests this Saturday. We’d love your help picking the yummy vegetables!"
Those interested in volunteering may register online by clicking here.
