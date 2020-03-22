While the Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill has recently seen a surge in demand for food amidst the continued grocery shortages caused by coronavirus-inspired panic purchases, that demand didn't stop the nonprofit from serving 258 families in need Saturday during their mobile food pantry at Spring Hill High School.
At around 8 a.m. dozens of volunteers gathered in the parking lot of the now closed down Spring Hill High School, where The Well's director of operations Joseph Knapp said a few words of encouragement during these uncertain times.
"I just want to say before we get into anything else, thank you all so, so much," Knapp said. "I think that when we’re in a season like this [where] everybody’s kind of losing their minds a little bit, the best thing we can do is serve somebody else. When we’re outward focused, we’re going to be less stressed, we’re going to realize there’s enough for everybody, so let’s have that atmosphere today."
Standing around 20,000 pounds of fruit, vegetables and other foods secured in bags, Knapp stressed to volunteers the good they were doing. He said that the families in need, who had already queued up by the hundreds in the parking lot, needed help now more than ever.
"Some of the families we’re serving, their anxiety is really high right now," Knapp continued. "So what we’re doing by being outward focused, loving them, caring for them right now, we’re showing them that we don’t all need to freak out, that we’re okay, that as a community we’re okay [and] we take care of each other."
With Governor Lee issuing an executive order Sunday ordering all dine-in restaurants, bars and gyms to close until April 6, The Well is anticipating a huge increase in need in the coming week, and is calling on the community to help support its goal of serving families in need. To learn more about how to donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
