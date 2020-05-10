The Well Outreach, Spring Hill's only food pantry, will be hosting its first-ever Food "Drive" this Sunday, where vintage, classic, exotic and muscle cars will tour Spring Hill city streets, encouraging those along the planned route to leave food donations by their mailboxes to be picked up.
Described as a "roving car parade," The Well staff, volunteers and community members wishing to participate will begin the parade at WellSpring Christian Church at 1001 Chapmans Crossing Drive at 3 p.m.
The convey will head north towards Campbell Station Parkway, head west past Main Street, before eventually concluding at Spring Hill Elementary School. The parade will drive through multiple neighborhoods, as well as through Traditions assisted living home on Miles Jonson Parkway.
Click here to see the route in its entirety.
Those wishing to participate in the car parade are encouraged to leave a comment on the event's Facebook page, or to contact The Well at (615) 302-9355.
