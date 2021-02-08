The Well Outreach food pantry is partnering with the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce next week to celebrate its 15th anniversary, with the nonprofit raffling off two tickets to its upcoming drive-in concert featuring Casting Crowns during the event.
The open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at The Well next week on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free to attend, though those attending are asked to register online. Attendees wanting to participate in the ticket raffle are asked to bring their business card.
The concert, which will see Grammy and Dove Award-winning Christian rock band Casting Crowns perform at the Rippavilla Plantation, features tickets that range in price from $100-$300 per car depending on the proximity to the stage. Those interested can get a chance to score free tickets by attending the ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 18.
The Well served its first person in need in 2006, operating inside of a local church. In 2009, The Well moved into its own building on Main Street, before ultimately moving to its current location on Main Street near Spring Hill Elementary School in March of 2020.
The Well has seen record-breaking demand since the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, serving in some cases 80 percent more people a month when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
