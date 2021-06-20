The Well Outreach food pantry will be holding a mobile food drive on Saturday, June 12, at Spring Hill High School, and is inviting those in need and would-be volunteers to the regular event.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at Spring Hill High School by 7 a.m., with those in need being served at 8 a.m. Currently, The Well staff is looking to fill 40 volunteer positions for the food drive.
Proof of residency or other supporting documents are never required at The Well’s mobile food pantries. Anyone in need is welcome, with volunteers for the food drive in great need. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here.
The Well staff and volunteers will be handing out 20,000 lbs. of food to those in need. In order to adhere to safety recommendations amid the ever-improving pandemic, those in need will be asked to stay in their vehicles, with volunteers delivering food directly to families’ trunks or back seats.
Having celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier this year, The Well has seen monthly demand increase as much as 130% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.