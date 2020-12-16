In partnership with Maury County Schools, The Well Outreach food pantry will be offering free food packs to students in need on Thursday at Spring Hill Middle School and Spring Hill Elementary School.
The food pack distributions are part of The Well's new Galilee Food Pack Program, a program aimed at supporting students in need after the ongoing pandemic has seen many students transition to remote learning.
For many students in Tennessee and the country at large, school meals are often the only food that child will eat in a particular day.
Tennessee is no exception, with more than 987,000 students receiving free or reduced lunches in 2019. With almost 21% of Tennessee students receiving free or reduced lunches, and 55% of Tennessee students eligible for such programs, the volunteer state ranks as having the 10th highest number of students receiving subsidized meals in the nation.
Food pack distributions will be held at Spring Hill Middle School - 3501 Cleburne Road - from 11:30 a.m -12:30 p.m., near the front entrance, and at Spring Hill Elementary School, 5359 Main Street, from 1-2 p.m., also near the front entrance.
Food packs contain 10 meals and 10 snacks, with any student from any school being eligible for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.