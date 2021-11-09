Those in need of food and would-be volunteers are invited to join The Well Outreach food pantry this Saturday for a mobile food drive at Spring Hill High School.
Made possible through a partnership with Mars Petcare, this latest food drive — like all of The Well's food drives — will see the food pantry distribute 20,000 pounds of food to those in need.
Proof of residency or other supporting documents are never required at The Well’s mobile food drives. Anyone in need is welcome, with volunteers for the food drive being in great need. Those interested in volunteering are asked to arrive at Spring Hill High School at 8 a.m.
In order to adhere to safety recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, those in need will be asked to stay in their vehicles, with volunteers delivering food directly to families’ trunks or back seats.
The Well has seen monthly demand increase as much as 130 percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to serve an increasing amount of people in need.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
