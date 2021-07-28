The Well Outreach food pantry will see limited hours of operations on Thursday, Jul. 29 and on Saturday, Jul. 31 due to an air conditioning malfunction that, coupled with this week's high temperatures, have forced the food pantry to reduce its hours.
The Well provides food to any individual or family in need regardless of where they reside, and ordinarily operates on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and 6 and 8 p.m. On Saturdays, The Well ordinarily operates between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This Thursday, however, The Well will only be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m. This Saturday will also see reduced hours of operation, being open only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Well is always closed on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.
"Temperatures the next couple of days will hit 100-110 degrees with the heat index," reads a social media post from The Well. "And guess what… it’s really hot inside The Well now as well because our air conditioner is broken!"
The Well's social media post further reads that staff hope the air conditioning issues will be resolved by next week.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.