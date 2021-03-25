While tickets for the drive-in concert featuring Casting Crowns ordinarily cost between $100-$300, the concert's organizers brought the the price of lawn tickets down to $25 a piece Wednesday night.
Scheduled to kick off on Good Friday, the concert acts as a major fundraising event for The Well Outreach food pantry.
"Due to popular demand The Well is opening select, limited lawn seats for this April 2 concert with Casting Crowns," reads a social media post from The Well. "Tickets can be purchased for $25 and seats will be socially distanced. Separate parking will be provided for these tickets. Remember to bring your lawn chair...and a friend!"
The concert comes after The Well organized a similar event last year that saw hundreds come to the Oaklawn Mansion for a drive-in concert featuring the band For KING & COUNTRY, an event that generated more than $80,000 in ticket sales.
Founded in 1999, Casting Crowns was started by youth pastor Mark Hall, a Georgia native who still teaches at his hometown church in McDonough, Ga. The band has won both a Grammy and a Dove Award, and is currently tied for having the sixth highest amount of number-one Christian albums in history.
To purchase lawn or vehicle tickets to the concert, click here.
